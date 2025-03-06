Shemaroo's #HarRoleIsHerRole campaign unveils hidden gender biases

This Women’s Day, Shemaroo Entertainment has gone beyond conversation to drive real change with #HarRoleIsHerRol campaign which aims to shift perceptions about ambition, opportunity, and representation.

Advertisment

As part of this initiative, Shemaroo Entertainment conducted a social experiment with 10 artists. Each artist was asked to paint portraits of professionals—a chef, cricketer, scientist, army officer, wrestler, tailor, doctor, pilot, and firefighter. The result? Every artist unconsciously painted only men, revealing how gender biases are still deeply rooted in our minds.

Arghya Chakravarty, chief operating officer at Shemaroo Entertainment, emphasised the need for industries to take a stand beyond just words. "We recognise the power of media in shaping perspectives and driving change. With #HarRoleIsHerRole, we are not just starting a conversation—we are taking action. Equality isn’t just about opportunity; it’s about visibility. By challenging outdated norms and promoting balanced representation, we ensure that talent and ambition—not gender—define success. This commitment extends beyond our content to our own organisation, where we foster inclusivity, champion equal opportunities, and cultivate diverse leadership. Real change begins with what we showcase, what we teach, and how we lead every day."

Even occupations charts in schools, designed to shape young minds, reinforce these stereotypes—depicting men in leadership roles while limiting women to professions like teacher or nurse. Shemaroo Entertainment refuses to let these subconscious stereotypes go unchallenged. With #HarRoleIsHerRole, the company is aims to rewrite the narrative by introducing a redesigned occupations chart to ensure equal representation of men and women across professions.Taking this initiative beyond its own platforms, Shemaroo is distributing these charts across schools and NGOs.

Anuja Trivedi, chief marketing officer at Shemaroo Entertainment, highlighted how Shemaroo’s approach to storytelling extends beyond entertainment. "At Shemaroo Entertainment, we’ve always believed in the power of stories to inspire change. #HarRoleIsHerRole is more than just a movement; it’s a shift in mindset. By bringing this initiative to life, we aim to shape a generation that grows up seeing the world differently- free from the biases that have held us back for far too long. True change begins with how we see the world, and we are committed to making that vision more inclusive, more equal, and more powerful."