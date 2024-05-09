Sheopal announces cricketer Mohammed Shami as its brand ambassador

Mool Meena, chief operating officer at Sheopal's expressed his excitement, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Mohammed Shami to the Sheopal's family. He fits right in with what Sheopal's is all about. He's a dedicated and meritorious performer, just like our products. He resonates with the same qualities our brand stands for. And most importantly he has an amazing beard that reflects our Beard Serum’s effectiveness perfectly. His remarkable achievements and strong connection with our target audience make him the perfect fit for our brand. With this association, we aim to reinforce Sheopal's as a top-of-the-mind recall in men's grooming."