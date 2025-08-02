“Shera Bhai?” Instamart’s 10-minute rakhi delivery has a new protector

After last year’s viral “Is Rakhi happy this Rakhi?” campaign, Instamart has launched a new Raksha Bandhan film featuring Shera, the longtime bodyguard of actor Salman Khan. The ad takes a humorous approach to sibling protection, placing Shera in exaggerated everyday scenarios from holding back a rickshaw to negotiating at a tailor’s to highlight the idea of dependable support. The campaign continues Instamart’s strategy of blending pop culture references with festive storytelling.





Kickstarting with the line “Main Shera. Bhai ki raksha karta hoon,” Shera becomes the quintessential elder brother figure. But come Raksha Bandhan, he finds himself caught in an unexpected twist, “Par Raksha Bandhan pe, those without bros mujhe bhai bana lete hai” he says, as rakhis magically begin appearing on his wrist in stop-motion animation. The narrative flows through a series of familiar, everyday settings — from school corridors and movie theatres to street-side vendors and neighbourhood tailors — with each moment building up to women proudly declaring, “Mera Bhai,” as they claim Shera their own.

Speaking about the campaign, Mayur Hola, VP - Brand Marketing, Swiggy, said, "Shera is fondly seen as Bhai’s trusted bodyguard. In that sense, he’s the perfect partner—if he’s the one protecting the nationally proclaimed ‘bhai,’ then he’s the true embodiment of protection. This collaboration was destined to happen, and now it’s finally here. With ‘Shera Bhai,’ we didn’t just want a character; we wanted a vibe — someone who grabs you snacks at midnight, stands up for you without drama, and offers that quiet comfort we often take for granted. Much like Instamart’s silent convenience when you need it most. Didn’t have time to pick up the rakhi or forgot the gift? With Instamart’s 10-minute delivery, we’ve got your back—just like Shera. And the ₹2100 Kalyan Jewellers voucher? Our way of helping you score that big sibling win this Raksha Bandhan.”

As part of the festive promotion, Instamart is offering a ₹2100 Kalyan Jewellers voucher with every Rakhi order. In a charming post-credit scene, Shera gets a call titled ‘Bhai Calling’ and responds with his now-iconic signoff: “10-minute mein aa raha hu.”

The digital film is now live across key social platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, X and LinkedIn, Additionally, the platform is launching the Bhai.AI bot, an AI-powered feature that allows users to design personalised, AI-generated Rakhis directly on the app, making it easier for siblings separated by distance to celebrate their bond in a meaningful and customised way.

Rakhi marks the beginning of the highly anticipated festive season. With an offer that’s both meaningful and practical, Instamart blends nostalgia, pop culture, and practical convenience to deliver something truly special—making it easier to celebrate, gift, and add real value to your festivities. Instamart has expanded its festive assortment to cover all Raksha Bandhan needs — from fresh flowers, sweets, and puja essentials to home décor, makeup, jewellery, and fashion. Alongside localised favourites, new gifting options like curated hampers, smartphones, and laptops make it easier than ever to prep and gift thoughtfully for the occasion.