Shetty siblings lead SKINN by Titan’s Raksha Bandhan campaign

This Raksha Bandhan, SKINN – House of TITAN has released a campaign film featuring siblings Athiya Shetty and Ahaan Shetty. The film encourages audiences to choose more thoughtful gifts instead of generic Rakhi presents.

Titled “Gift SKINN, to the one you know by heart,” the film shows the Shetty siblings joking about past Rakhi gifts, from mugs to T-shirts. This year, Ahaan gives his sister a SKINN fragrance gift set with Celeste and Celeste Beyond, marking a change from playful banter to a more thoughtful gesture.



“Sibling gifting is often rooted in nostalgia, and inside jokes but rarely in true thoughtfulness,” said Urvashi Jain, brand head – fragrances, Titan Company.“This year, we wanted to reposition fragrance as more than just a gift; but a reflection of how deeply you know someone. With Athiya and Ahaan, we found the perfect lens to bring this emotional nuance alive.

The film reflects SKINN’s focus on relationships and shows how fragrance can be a meaningful gift. It highlights that for siblings, the most memorable gifts are often the most thoughtful.