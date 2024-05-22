Shikhar Dhawan announces the launch of new eyewear brand QUE

Speaking on the launch Shashank Saurabh, co-founder of QUE said, "We are immensely proud to introduce QUE to the Indian market. Our journey began with a shared passion and a desire to offer premium eyewear options that blend style with quality. With QUE, we aim to provide sunglasses that elevate one's look but also reflect one's personality. QUE is more than just a brand; it symbolizes style, quality, and diversity. We are committed to offering a curated collection of distinctive designs that cater to the diverse tastes of our customers. Each pair of QUE sunglasses is meticulously crafted to ensure superior quality and comfort."