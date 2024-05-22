Shikhar Dhawan announces the launch of new eyewear brand QUE

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Shikhar also made an investment in QUE and was onboarded as a partner and brand ambassador.
QUE, a premium eyewear brand, announces its newest campaign #QUEaaRahaHai with ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as its brand ambassador. Shikhar Dhawan took to his Instagram and announced the launch of QUE's premium range of sunglasses with a video to his followers with #QUEaaRahaHai. Co-founded by Shashank Saurabh, Abhishek Deep, and Kumar Vagish, QUE focuses on providing consumers with a premium range of sunglasses. QUE aims to reinvent eyewear fashion, offering sunglasses that seamlessly blend luxury with contemporary style.
The brand is also offering ‘QUE Advantage Pass’ - a membership program offering exclusive benefits to QUE customers: 40% off on sunglasses, Rs 499 annual plan, 100% cashback as coupon code, priority customer support, and exclusive fashion deals. In addition to these benefits, QUE has introduced new offers, including the chance for a meet and greet with Shikhar Dhawan himself. The QUE Advantage Pass is available now on pre-booking and the sale of the sunglasses will start from June 12.
Speaking about the launch, Shikhar Dhawan expressed his excitement, saying, "Joining hands with QUE feels like hitting a perfect cover drive - smooth, stylish, and impactful. I'm delighted to partner with QUE to bring you a premium range of sunglasses with our campaign #QUEaaRahaHai. As someone who values style and quality, I'm proud to be part of a brand that shares those same values. QUE isn't just about eyewear; it's about making a statement, expressing yourself, and feeling confident. With their commitment to excellence and dedication to offering premium eyewear options, QUE is all set to redefine fashion standards in the eyewear industry."
Speaking on the launch Shashank Saurabh, co-founder of QUE said, "We are immensely proud to introduce QUE to the Indian market. Our journey began with a shared passion and a desire to offer premium eyewear options that blend style with quality. With QUE, we aim to provide sunglasses that elevate one's look but also reflect one's personality. QUE is more than just a brand; it symbolizes style, quality, and diversity. We are committed to offering a curated collection of distinctive designs that cater to the diverse tastes of our customers. Each pair of QUE sunglasses is meticulously crafted to ensure superior quality and comfort."