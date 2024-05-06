Shikhar Dhawan joins QUE as a partner and brand ambassador

In a statement, Shashank Saurabh, co-founder and CEO of QUE, expressed excitement about the alliance, stating, “We are excited about this strategic investment and partnership with Shikhar Dhawan as it serves as a strong validation to our mission of redefining the sunglasses industry, which will be worth $8.6 billion by 2028. We are also delighted to have Shikhar not only as an investor and partner but also as a brand ambassador. As we prepare for the launch of QUE, we are confident in our ability to lay a strong foundation for our brand. QUE is poised to gradually establish its presence in the market, paving the way to empower individuals from all walks of life to embrace and celebrate their individuality through our unique sunglasses offerings.”