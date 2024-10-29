Shikhar Dhawan shares truth behind sleepless night in Svish ad

Svish, a wellness brand known for breaking stereotypes and addressing wellness in bold new ways, recently sparked a wave of interest around its latest product, the Isvish Topical Delay Spray, through a campaign featuring brand ambassador and cricketing sensation Shikhar Dhawan.

Advertisment

On Ocotber 24, 2024, Shikhar posted a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter) stating, “Can’t fall asleep, please help.” The unexpected post instantly buzzed the internet, triggering speculation among fans and media alike. Fans shared remedies for better sleep, while some speculated about the cause of his sleepless night. The response highlighted Dhawan’s loyal fanbase, which is deeply engaged and eager to support their favorite cricket star.

Can’t fall asleep. Help — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 24, 2024



Dhawan took to Instagram the following day to reveal the truth behind his sleepless night. In a brand video, he shared that the reason he couldn’t sleep was none other than his neighbours—who had used Isvish Topical Delay Spray. The reveal, with Dhawan’s signature humour, added a light touch to the awareness campaign, sparking laughter and making a significant impact across social media. Fans appreciated the unique approach, applauding Dhawan’s playful side and Svish’s refreshing take on wellness products.

Reflecting on the campaign Ishan and Jaideep Mahajan Co-founder at Svish, shared, "With Shikhar Dhawan as our brand ambassador, we wanted to strike a chord that was both fun and relatable. The audience's excitement, curiosity, and laughter created a memorable campaign moment, bringing Isvish Delay Spray into the spotlight in a way that feels approachable and positive."

This campaign embodies Svish’s mission to open conversations around wellness and intimacy in India, creating awareness with humour and creativity.