Shikhar Dhawan to bat for CREX with 'Cricket ka Gabbar' campaign

Purushotam Rawat, founder and CEO of CREX, said, "We are excited to have Shikhar on board as our brand ambassador. We’re inspired by how Shikhar has ruled the game as a left-arm opener in international cricket for India. His ability to lead the game in the most challenging situations and come out as a champion resonates with our brand’s core values. He’s also popular amongst the fans by the name of ‘Gabbar’ and ‘Mr ICC’ which is consistent with CREX being the no.1 cricket app in India. With his addition to our team, we hope to further spark the growth of our brand in India.”