Shilpa Shetty Kundra advocates for child safety from mosquitoes in Mamaearth's new ad

Mamaearth, a baby and personal care brand, has launched a new campaign for its Mosquito Repellents, featuring Bollywood actress and brand ambassador Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Mosquitoes pose a significant threat to children’s health and well-being, making protection a top priority for parents.

The brand has launched a campaign film highlighting the challenges parents face in protecting their children from mosquitoes. The film promotes Mamaearth’s Mosquito Repellent range, which contains Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, and Peppermint Oil, offering up to 12 hours of protection. The campaign is conceptualised by Steve Priya.

Commenting on the campaign, Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “As a mother, my children’s well-being is always my biggest priority. I have always been cautious about the products I use, ensuring they are free from harmful chemicals and completely safe. Mosquito bites are a constant worry, and it’s reassuring to have a natural, toxin-free solution like Mamaearth’s Mosquito Repellents. This campaign is close to my heart because it empowers parents with a safe and effective way to protect their little ones while allowing them to explore the world worry-free.”

Anuja Mishra, EVP and chief marketing officer, Honasa Consumer said, “At Mamaearth, we recognise that mosquito protection is a major concern for parents, as it directly impacts their child’s health and well-being. With our Mosquito Repellent patches, we are not just offering a product but solving a larger problem by providing parents with a quick, easy, safe, and effective solution they can trust. Formulated with natural ingredients, our repellents ensure long-lasting protection while being gentle on delicate skin. Through this campaign, we aim to reinforce our commitment to baby-safe care by not only offering toxin-free products but also raising awareness about the importance of choosing natural solutions. Partnering with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a mother who shares our philosophy, allows us to authentically connect with parents and empower them with a reliable way to protect their little ones."

Priya Pardiwalla, chief creative officer, Steve Priya said, “Every evening, parents witness a familiar scene - children by the door, shoes on, eyes sparkling, hearts racing to run out and play. But outside, something else is waiting too. Mosquitoes. This quiet tug-of-war between joy and worry sparked the heart of our film. Because no parent should have to choose between protection and peace of mind. With Mamaearth mosquito repellents, parents have a way to guard playtime with 12-hour protection, made from nature, free from toxins. So children don’t have to wait to be children. Not even for a moment.”