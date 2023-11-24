Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ahsaas Channa shine bright in Mamaearth's winter campaign

The film has been conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India.
Mamaearth, from the house of Honasa Consumer has launched its latest integrated marketing campaign for winters featuring renowned actor and Brand Ambassador, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, alongside the talented actress Ahsaas Channa, who has signed a year-long contract with the brand to represent its face category campaigns.
With winters just around the corner, the campaign showcases the ideal solution for dry and dull skin during winter months with Mamaearth's Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturiser. The film opens with Shilpa enjoying the winter air and welcoming the season. On the contrary, her friend, played by Ahsaas, is not excited about the winters due to the dry, dull skin and expresses her dislike for winter's effects. Shilpa, with an amusing dramatic flair, interrupts her and suggests using a moisturiser. Ahsaas responds mocking her drama that moisturisers during winters make the skin dull. Shilpa playfully interrupts, handing her Mamaearth's Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturiser, which provides both hydration and a natural glow without making the skin dull. The following scene transports us to a picnic setup where Ahsaas arrives with radiant skin, with Shilpa dramatically exclaiming appreciating her radiance and glow after using Mamaearth's oil-free moisturiser. They both highlight the moisturiser's dual benefits, concluding with a warm welcome to winter. The film's simplicity serves as a compelling representation of the brand's philosophy and product proposition centered on inner goodness.
Regarding the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CIO at Mamaearth, said, “At Mamaearth, our unwavring commitment has always been to provide effective solutions to our cherished consumers. As we approach the winter season, the challenge of dry and dull skin is a common concern we empathise with and we're excited to offer an ideal solution that not only nourishes but also rejuvenates the skin naturally. This proposition is at the heart of our new campaign, and we are confident that it will resonate with millennials who are seeking nature's goodness in their skincare routine.”
Comments by Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer, Havas Worldwide India said, "The winter dilemma of choosing between moisturised or glowing skin can be a tough decision, one that often leaves us feeling concerned about our skin's well-being and strips the joy from the winter season, making it hard to fully enjoy its magic. To depict this timeless struggle, we weaved a heartwarming narrative between two friends, one seasoned and the other still exploring, unraveling the quest for the perfect skincare solution.”