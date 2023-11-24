Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ahsaas Channa shine bright in Mamaearth's winter campaign

With winters just around the corner, the campaign showcases the ideal solution for dry and dull skin during winter months with Mamaearth's Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturiser. The film opens with Shilpa enjoying the winter air and welcoming the season. On the contrary, her friend, played by Ahsaas, is not excited about the winters due to the dry, dull skin and expresses her dislike for winter's effects. Shilpa, with an amusing dramatic flair, interrupts her and suggests using a moisturiser. Ahsaas responds mocking her drama that moisturisers during winters make the skin dull. Shilpa playfully interrupts, handing her Mamaearth's Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturiser, which provides both hydration and a natural glow without making the skin dull. The following scene transports us to a picnic setup where Ahsaas arrives with radiant skin, with Shilpa dramatically exclaiming appreciating her radiance and glow after using Mamaearth's oil-free moisturiser. They both highlight the moisturiser's dual benefits, concluding with a warm welcome to winter. The film's simplicity serves as a compelling representation of the brand's philosophy and product proposition centered on inner goodness.