Shilpa Shetty stars in ZOFF Foods' new campaign

ZOFF Foods (Zone of Fresh Food) announces the launch of a new digital ad campaign featuring Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty. The campaign focuses on delivering high-quality, fresh whole spices to homes across India.

The ad campaign, titled ‘Khadey Masale Matlab ZOFF’, showcases the quality of whole Indian spices. It includes four variations highlighting the flavours ZOFF Foods offers. The campaign features Shilpa Shetty, focusing on promoting health, wellness, and balanced living. The campaign will be launched across digital platforms.

Speaking about the campaign, Akash Agrawal, co-founder of ZOFF Foods, said “At ZOFF Foods, we are committed to offering our consumers the freshest, highest-quality whole spices that elevate the flavour and health of every meal. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we are excited to launch our new campaign that celebrates the joy of cooking and the importance of healthy living. Collaborating with Shilpa Shetty, who is not just a wellness advocate but the perfect embodiment of authenticity, and yoga, brings this campaign to life in the most vibrant way. Nobody better than Shilpa could bring that perfect mix of purity and vitality, making it a true blend of flavor and health. Together, we aim to inspire consumers to embrace a flavorful and healthy way of living.”

Speaking about her collaboration with ZOFF Foods, brand ambassador, Shilpa Shetty added, “I always look for brands that align with my values of health, quality, innovation, and authenticity. What truly drew me to ZOFF Foods was their cutting-edge grinding technology, which preserves the true flavor of the whole spices and keeps them fresh for longer durations and packaged in a modern, convenient Ziploc pouch. Being the face of this exciting campaign is an absolute honour, and I’m thrilled to be part of a brand that’s continuously innovating at every step. I am excited about this partnership and look forward to see ZOFF Foods’ products in every Indian household.”