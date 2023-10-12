Shiseido, Japanese beauty and cosmetics giant announces Tamannaah Bhatia as Indian brand ambassador

Expands brand presence with the opening of first SHISEIDO store in Mumbai.
Japanese beauty and cosmetics giant SHISEIDO has appointed Tamannaah Bhatia as its first-ever brand ambassador in India for brand SHISEIDO Skincare range. This move showcases the ever-expanding global reach of the company.
"I am absolutely thrilled to be associated with SHISEIDO, a brand that has consistently set the standard for excellence in beauty for over a century. SHISEIDO’s commitment to innovation, quality, and celebrating individuality resonates with me on a personal level. I believe that beauty is not just about external appearance, but also about feeling confident and empowered in your own skin," commented Tamannaah Bhatia.
Nicolas Baudonnet, vice president, Fragrance and Cosmetics division, SHISEIDO Asia Pacific, shared his thoughts on this momentous announcement saying, "We are delighted to welcome Tamannaah Bhatia into the SHISEIDO family. Her charisma, talent, and timeless beauty resonates with our brand's core values, making her the perfect choice to represent SHISEIDO in India. We look forward to working closely with Tamannaah and believe that her association with our brand will help us connect with our consumers on a deeper level.
We are committed to bringing the best of SHISEIDO to the Indian beauty market. With the appointment of Tamannaah and expanding our presence in the market with the opening of our first brand SHISEIDO store in Mumbai, we are looking forward to bringing Indian beauty enthusiasts on an exciting journey ahead with the brand.”
The partnership between Tamannaah Bhatia and SHISEIDO represents a significant moment in the world of beauty and entertainment. It marks SHISEIDO’s unwavering commitment to connecting with the diverse and dynamic Indian market while recognizing Tamannaah's exceptional talent, timeless beauty, and influence on fans across the nation.
Kadambari Lakhani, director, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products says “This exciting collaboration not only marks a significant milestone for us and for SHISEIDO but also symbolizes the harmonious fusion of Japanese precision and Indian vibrancy. Tamannaah Bhatia embodies the essence of timeless beauty and has captivated audiences with her talent and charisma. This partnership promises to bring together the rich traditions of Japanese skincare innovation with the dazzling allure of Bollywood glamour, setting the stage for an enchanting journey into the world of beauty that transcends cultural boundaries.”
Villoo Daji, senior vice president, group marketing, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products says, “SHISEIDO’s choice of Tamannaah Bhatia as their first brand ambassador in India reflects the brand's dedication to enhancing the beauty experiences of Indian consumers.
The collaboration between Tamannaah Bhatia and SHISEIDO promises exciting new ventures, innovative campaigns, and an enhanced brand experience for beauty enthusiasts across India.”