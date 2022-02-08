Shivaji Satam dons the hat of ACP Pradyuman to endorse Dunzo Daily

Satam is well known for his role as 'ACP Pradyuman' in the popular crime TV series 'CID'.
Dunzo, India’s leading quick commerce and convenience player, has roped in renowned thespian Shivaji Satam, who is best known for playing the role of ACP Pradyuman in the popular crime TV series 'CID', as the face of its campaign for Dunzo Daily in Pune.
Dunzo Daily was recently introduced in the city. It offers customers instant delivery of best-in-class daily needs products, like fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, snacks, household necessities, hygiene items, etc.
As the Dunzo Daily experience is being rolled out in Pune, the campaign’s content has been tailored to cater specifically to the liking of the city's audience. Satam, in his first video for the brand, is seen using his iconic catchphrases from 'CID', highlighting Dunzo Daily’s proposition of seamless, on-demand delivery of essentials in less than 19 minutes.
The film was released through Dunzo’s official social media handles. The film is conceptualised, written and directed by Dunzo’s in-house brand team, led by Sai Ganesh, and shot by Basta Films.
“We have all grown up watching and enjoying Shivaji Sir’s performances on television for years. Being a Hindi and Marathi film industry stalwart, he enjoys a strong connection with our consumers in Pune. We believe he is the perfect fit for the campaign to reinforce Dunzo Daily’s proposition of providing Pune citizens with hassle-free, instant delivery of essentials in under 19 minutes,” said Ganesh, head of brand, Dunzo.
The first phase of the campaign began in August 2021, with the introduction of Dunzo Daily in Bengaluru. The campaign, dubbed 'Grocery ka Drama Chhodo, Dunzo Daily Karo', was spread over a month and featured four films, starring actors , , , and , respectively. The campaign drew parallels between the grocery-related drama in Indian households and every Indian’s go-to place for all things drama - Bollywood.
Using iconic dialogues like 'Tareekh pe Tareekh' and 'Sattar minute hai tumhare paas' to songs like 'If you come today', it successfully showcased the exaggerated contrast between the struggle of shopping at alternate places, versus the ease of shopping on Dunzo Daily.