Shobitam appoints Tute Consult as its Strategic Communications Partner

Shobitam, a leading D2C global ethnic fashion brand that focuses on making Indian handlooms elegant, available and cost effective globally has appointed Tute Consult, an integrated marketing and communications firm, to bolster its presence in the Indian and global markets. Tute Consult will be responsible for developing a holistic communication strategy to amplify the brand’s mission and establish Shobitam’s brand image and awareness amongst its fast-growing base globally.
Speaking on the partnership, Aparna Thyagarajan, co-founder & chief product officer, Shobitam said: “We are thrilled to be associated with Tute Consult as our strategic communications partner. I am certain that Tute Consult, through their extensive industry knowledge and experience, is poised to enable the right communication tools for Shobitam and be our partners in every step. We are looking forward to a mutually fruitful association and cannot wait to embark on this exciting journey."
Commenting on the new partnership, Komal Lath, founder, Tute Consult, said: “We love what Shobitam has to offer and are thrilled to work with them to build a world-class global ethnic fashion brand that we are all proud of. The fashion category is ever evolving and it's great to see novel concepts and ideas germinate into beautiful selections with designs that give us impetus to tell their stories. We’re excited and look forward to some great strategic collaborations and conversations to amplify Shobitam’s beautiful mission and vision to democratize ethnic fashion globally.”