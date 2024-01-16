Shobiz, part of the Havas Creative Network forays into exhibition industry

Sameer Tobaccowala, CEO, Shobiz, expressed his views, “In the pursuit of advancing economic growth and elevating its standing in the global business community, India recognises the instrumental role Exhibitions can play; Shobiz is poised to be a brand’s strategic partner in this journey. While the marketer or the brand leaders concentrate on refining the product, we commit to orchestrating an impactful convergence of the target audience through an immersive 360-degree experience.”