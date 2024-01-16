Shobiz, part of the Havas Creative Network forays into exhibition industry

The new vertical will be called Shobiz Exhibits.
Shobiz, the experiential agency of the Havas Creative Network India, has expanded its line of business and has forayed into the exhibition industry. The new vertical will be called ‘Shobiz Exhibits’. With its experience in handling exhibitions over the years, it will now lead this venture.
Shobiz has appointed Tejinder Nagi as the business head who along with Subir Majumdar, the chief creative officer will steer the exhibition vertical. Tejinder has managed some of exhibitions for global companies in India like Informa Exhibitions, CII, NESCO, Hannover Messe, over 20 years. The duo will be led by Sameer Tobaccowala, chief executive officer, Shobiz.
The agency has over 100+ clients in its portfolio across several sectors including Hindustan Unilever, One Plus, Google, Hyundai Motors, Kia Motors, Siemens, and Schneider Electric, among others. This move into the exhibition business aligns with the agency's commitment to offering audiences a unique experience, where brands come to life, stories unfold, and connections thrive.
Sameer Tobaccowala, CEO, Shobiz, expressed his views, “In the pursuit of advancing economic growth and elevating its standing in the global business community, India recognises the instrumental role Exhibitions can play; Shobiz is poised to be a brand’s strategic partner in this journey. While the marketer or the brand leaders concentrate on refining the product, we commit to orchestrating an impactful convergence of the target audience through an immersive 360-degree experience.”
Subir Majumdar, further elaborates, “ We envision a realm where exhibitions transcend mere displays and booths.” Tejinder Nagi says "As I take the helm of Shobiz’s dedicated Exhibition Unit, I'm excited to merge my two decades of industry insights with the team's passion for excellence”.