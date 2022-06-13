Shoppers Stop celebrates #CoolDads with its Father’s Day campaign

Fashion and beauty destination, Shoppers Stop, has launched their digital campaign #CoolDads this Father’s Day. Drawing inspiration from millennial fathers, the campaign surprises us with a modern take on dads. Parenting styles have evolved over the years and fathers are also learning to grow with their children to better relate to them. They are adapting to new trends and ideologies, making them more accepting of change. The campaign highlights this light and liberal side of fathers that are aiming at being the #CoolDads.