Shoppers Stop ropes in Yami Gautam for its Diwali campaign, ‘Nayi Diwali Nayi Soch’

Shoppers Stop, the leading Omni-Channel retail chain has unveiled their latest Diwali campaign, "Nayi Diwali Nayi Soch" with celebrities Yami Gautam and Dhairya Karwa. The festival of Diwali is heartfelt. It's that time of the year when gifting loved ones is also about expressing our emotions. The festival of lights is not just about lighting things up; it's also about cherishing our loved ones by surprising them with thoughtful gifts. Shoppers Stop’s ‘Nayi Diwali Nayi Soch’ campaign, focusses on progressive side of modern Indian families, who are traditional in values, but progressive in their outlook. These 4 short stories, further elaborate how in today’s times, families evolve by adopting liberal ways to connect better with each other, with gifting being at the core of all conversations.