Shoppers Stop‘s private brand ‘Kashish’ takes the celebrations to the next level with Sanya Malhotra

The film showcases Sanya surprising her family at home during the festivities. She makes a glamourous entry, flaunting her new outfit for the occasion. Celebrations get more fun and exciting, as Sanya enters in her gorgeous Kashish outfit. The modern feminine touch of Kashish ethnic wear enhances the uniqueness and style quotient to her festive look! Her infectious energy is captured beautifully as she reunites with her friends and her playfulness comes alive as she applies rangoli on her mother’s cheek during the festival of lights. The film celebrates the elegance in every festival saying, ‘Jashn koi bhi ho. Har Jashn main Kashish Honi Chahiye’.