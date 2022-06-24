Chingari advertises on Times Square billboard

The outdoor ads are about the brand's NFT program.
Indian short-video sharing social media app, Chingari recently made its way to Times Square at New York. The brand has placed different billboards at the coveted Times Square. The outdoor ads were about its recently launched NFT under GARI mining program.
GARI, the social tokens, will be awarded to creators and users for doing in-app activities. The earnings can be further increased by using GARI Badges which are the NFTs a user/creator can purchase in the Chingari app to multiply their daily GARI earnings up to 10x, depending on the badge level.