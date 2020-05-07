“Shot before, post-production done during lockdown”: Voltas Beko’s Prasenjit Basu, on new film

When asked about the idea behind it, Prasenjit Basu, marketing head, Voltas Beko, says, “We recognise that for a single mother, the challenges are substantially more. We partnered with Momspresso to help us understand some key insights, such as the self-doubt that all mothers seem to be carrying around, and the importance of affirmation for them. We agreed that this was a thought that needed to be brought out, and worked together to translate into this beautiful film. So, while it is inspired by single moms, it is a thought that extends to all mothers equally – please know and believe that no one can do what you do, you are, indeed, enough.”