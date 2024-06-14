Shraddha Kapoor and Shreyas Iyer put OPPO F27 Pro+ to the ultimate test in new spot

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
OPPO India launches its latest campaign #DareToFlaunt featuring Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and Cricketer Shreyas Iyer, to introduce its first waterproof smartphone rated IP69—OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G.
The TVC resonates with the bold and adventurous spirit of Gen-Z. Icons of the country’s two foremost passions - Bollywood and Cricket - Shraddha Kapoor, a youth icon known for her diverse role and Shreyas Iyer, known for his aggressive batting style, embody the #DareToFlaunt spirit.
The TVC puts the F27 Pro+ to the ultimate test, subjecting it to the rigors of a washing machine, dunking it in a swimming pool, hammering the cricket wicket with it, running it over with a car, and more. Each time, the phone emerges on top, proving its resilience. The #DareToFlaunt campaign encourages users to proudly show off their new phone without fear of damaging it.
The TVC showcases key product features like the Damage-Proof 360° Armour Body, IP66, 68, and 69 ratings, and 3D Curved AMOLED Screen making it a super rugged monsoon-ready phone. The F27 Pro+ boasts a sleek design, powerful performance, and cutting-edge features, making it the perfect companion for those who demand the best.
The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, priced at Rs 27,999 with 128GB storage and Rs 29,999 for the 256GB variant, will be available in India from June 20, 2024. The device will be available in two colours- Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy.