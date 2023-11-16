Shraddha Kapoor eats ‘worry-free’ in MyGlamm’s new campaign

The brand has launched #EatLikeAGlammGirl campaign to promote its smudge-free range of lipsticks.
MyGlamm has launched a new campaign, #EatLikeAGlammGirl, featuring actor, brand ambassador and investor, Shraddha Kapoor.
The campaign DVC reminds everyone to say goodbye to constant touch-ups and enjoy the festive treats carefree with the brand’s Ultimatte lipstick collection. In a bid to redefine the experience, the campaign highlights that the right lipstick shade is as essential as sweets are to celebrations.
Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands, Good Glamm Group, said, “We want every woman to feel confident and beautiful, even while indulging in her favorite treats. Our #EatLikeAGlammGirl DVC campaign is a reminder that you can eat worry-free and look glamm all day long, with our MyGlamm Ultimatte Collection, designed to last long and stay transfer-proof."
Shraddha shared her excitement, saying, "With festivity around the corner, it’s time to celebrate and enjoy to the fullest, and that's exactly what MyGlamm's #EatLikeAGlammGirl campaign is all about. With the Ultimatte Collection, you can relish every bite of your favorite treats while maintaining a perfect pout. I am thrilled to be part of this campaign and can't wait to see everyone 'eating like a Glamm Girl' without having to worry about their touch-ups."
The brand has also initiated an exciting offer to drive sales. With purchase of Rs. 1500 and above, customers can win travel goodies such as the Glamm pouch, sling pouch, vanity, travel bag and branded cabin trolley bags. For purchase of Rs. 1000 and above, customers will receive makeup goodies curated by designer Manish Malhotra counters.