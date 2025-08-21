Shraddha Kapoor fronts Eureka Forbes’ latest home hygiene campaign

Eureka Forbes has partnered with actor Shraddha Kapoor to launch a powerful new campaign featuring the Forbes Smartclean Robotic Vacuum Cleaner.

In the campaign, Shraddha Kapoor personifies the idea of chakachak clean living- effortless, vibrant, and modern. Just like the Forbes Smartclean, she embodies grace and simplicity while showcasing how homes can now be sparkling clean at just the tap of a phone. From powerful suction that lifts stubborn dirt, to cleaning hard-to-reach corners, gliding under sofas, tackling pet hair, and even wet mopping floors, the device redefines what it means to keep a home truly chakachak.

Talking about the collaboration, Anurag Kumar, chief growth officer, Eureka Forbes, said: “Cleanliness in Indian homes has often been seen as a chore, but with Shraddha Kapoor and Forbes Smartclean, we are reframing it as effortless, essential, and empowering. The Forbes Smartclean robotic vacuum cleaner is not just a luxury, it is a necessity for healthier living. It is a powerful device that delivers the highest level of clean- Chakachak Clean, in every home.”

Talking about her association with Eureka Forbes, Shraddha Kapoor said: “With innovations like the Forbes SmartClean Robotics range, which blends intelligent technology with effortless convenience, Eureka Forbes is redefining the future of home hygiene. I’m proud to be associated with a brand that has made clean living a lifelong mission. I truly hope that together we can inspire many more to embrace this way of life.”