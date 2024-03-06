Shraddha Kapoor joins Pune-based jewelry startup Palmonas as co-founder

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand anticipates a significant collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor, blending glamour with its commitment to providing accessible luxury.
Palmonas, a demi fine jewelry startup, announces the addition of Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as its co-founder. This organic collaboration marks a milestone in the industry, with Kapoor's involvement stemming from a serendipitous interaction on Instagram. The partnership is a testimonial to the power of social media in forging connections.
According to the release, Shraddha Kapoor’s journey with Palmonas began with a comment on Instagram marking a moment where an actor aligns with a demi fine jewelry startup and leverage the modern channels of Instagram fan pages and online interactions.
The nature of the partnership aims to bring together the star power of Shraddha Kapoor with Palmonas commitment to innovation and the empowerment of women.
Founded by Pallavi Mohadikar and Amol Patwari, the demi-fine jewelry brand uses surgical-grade stainless steel plated with 18k gold tone and sterling silver plated with gold vermeil which is a 2.5-micron thick layer of 18K gold.
“It all started when we received several orders with the initials S. Kapoor, sparking excitement that it could be the renowned actress Shraddha Kapoor herself. Shraddha always interacts with her fans on her Instagram and she replied to a fan’s comment on her reel in which she was flaunting our jewellery, and mentioned it in an Instagram story. To our surprise and delight, it was indeed Shraddha, confirming that she's been a loyal user of our products," said Pallavi Mohadikar.
Shraddha Kapoor, the actor and co-founder of Palmonas said, “I came across Palmonas and was just blown away their products. I went crazy purchasing so many pieces because I fell in love with their design sensibility as well and felt like I had so many options for my different moods and for different days. For me the product is everything and the fact that Pallavi and Amol have nailed that got me very charged up and excited to partner with them.”
Shraddha further reiterates, “Bringing demi-fine jewellery to India with an aim to make luxury jewelry available at a fraction of the price, without compromising on the quality. I felt was needed in this space without harming the environment.”
Amol Patwari, founder, said, “We're honoured to have Shraddha Kapoor join our journey and deeply grateful for the continued support of all our customers. Together, we'll continue to create products that empower and inspire individuals to embrace their unique stories."
The brand's use of materials and commitment to quality aims to position it as a leader in the industry, with projections indicating significant growth in the global demi-fine jewelry market.