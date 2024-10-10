Shraddha Kapoor invites YesMadam for Diwali celebrations at home

YesMadam, an at-home salon service provider, returns this Diwali with a new campaign featuring Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor. As Diwali—the festival of lights—ushers in an aura of warmth, togetherness, and new beginnings, YesMadam’s latest campaign captures the essence of these festive values. In the video, Shraddha Kapoor invites a YesMadam service partner to her home to join her family’s Diwali celebrations as part of the campaign. This simple gesture reflects the bond between the customers and service partners.

Advertisment

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Mayank Arya, co-founder and CEO of YesMadam, said, “Our new campaign captures our vision of creating an ecosystem where gig workers feel valued not limited on the outer surface but deep within. Often seen, their contributions are silent but the outcomes are loud and make a major difference for the customers and business as a whole. While reshaping the gig economy, we aim to make every service partner experience a celebration of shared humanity.”

Akanksha Vishnoi, co-founder of YesMadam, added, “This campaign showcases how our brand values translate into meaningful interactions. We are nurturing connections that brighten everyone's festive season and enhance the essence of inclusivity for the service partners. We believe this campaign will resonate deeply with all, paving the way for interactions infused with warmth, respect, and greater appreciation.”

Expressing her excitement about continuing her journey with the brand, Sraddha Kapoor said, “The campaign beautifully captures the true essence of Diwali—the joy of togetherness and the warmth that comes from sharing special moments. What truly stands out is YesMadam’s heartfelt message of embracing service partners and gig employees as part of our extended family. It’s a touching reminder to honour those who quietly help brighten our celebrations. I’m confident this campaign will inspire a deeper sense of inclusivity and encourage us all to appreciate the invaluable role service professionals play in our lives, especially during the festive season.”

YesMadam’s Diwali campaign focuses on the role of gig economy workers, including beauty service partners, delivery personnel, and cab drivers, in facilitating the festive season. The campaign emphasises the importance of recognising and appreciating their efforts during celebrations.