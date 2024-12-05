Shraddha Kapoor leads Ofis Square’s new campaign for modern workspaces

Ofis Square launches a new ad campaign featuring brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor “Sirf Kaam Nahin, Yahan Sapne Pure Hote Hain!"

Advertisment

Ofis Square, a coworking and managed workspace solutions in India, unveils its latest ad campaign today featuring the celebrated actress and brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor. Released today on YouTube, the campaign embodies the ethos of Ofis Square—creating workspaces that not only support professional endeavors but also empower aspirations, nurture dreams, and foster vibrant communities.

Title "Sirf Kaam Nahin, Yahan Sapne Pure Hote Hain" ('Not Just Work, Dreams are Fulfilled Here') ad talks of the transformative power of a well-designed workspace. It brings forward how Ofis Square is a platform that allows the accomplishment of individual and business goals in an environment that inspires creativity and innovation. The campaign brings Shraddha Kapoor seamlessly into Ofis Square's vision of redefining workspaces in India.

Ofis Square focuses on providing modern office spaces with advanced infrastructure, private offices, high-speed connectivity, collaborative areas, and community-focused amenities. It aims to meet the needs of today's professionals while offering coworking and managed office solutions.

Speaking about the campaign, Shraddha Kapoor said, "Ofis Square is not just a place to provide workspaces but it's an ecosystem that makes ideas bloom, nurtures dreams, and grows communities together. It's a proud moment to be the face of a brand that actually believes in empowering people and creating opportunities for success."

Kapoor’s association with Ofis Square reflects her alignment with the brand’s mission to inspire individuals and businesses to reach their full potential. Her natural charm and relatability make her the perfect choice to represent the brand’s commitment to empowering communities.

Saroj Mittal, the founder of Ofis Square shares: "At Ofis Square, we aim to do a little more than just an office space. We aim to do so much more by building a thriving community of aspiring hopes and fulfilled dreams. This campaign with Shraddha Kapoor reflects that thought and belief in innovation, combined with collaboration.

Mittal added, “We envision a future where every individual and organization that becomes part of the Ofis Square family experiences growth, success, and fulfillment. Our workspaces are designed to inspire and support people in pursuing their dreams and making them a reality.”

The new advertising campaign highlights Ofis Square's vision as a hub for innovation and collaboration. Catering to start-ups, freelancers, and large enterprises, its flexible workspaces are designed to connect, create, and collaborate under one roof.

With a presence across major Indian cities, Ofis Square aims to make modern workspaces accessible to a wider audience. The brand’s focus on creating resourceful environments and a supportive ecosystem has made it a preferred choice for both new-age entrepreneurs and established businesses. This campaign reflects Ofis Square’s ongoing mission to redefine workspaces in India. Combining world-class infrastructure with a focus on inclusivity and empowerment, the brand is shaping the future of coworking while supporting professional growth.

The campaign is now live on digital platforms, resonating with professionals seeking not just a workplace but a community that encourages success and innovation. Its relatable storytelling connects with aspirations for meaningful and impactful work environments.