Shraddha Kapoor lights up Diwali with Hershey's delectable 'Shraddha Waali Diwali' campaign

Hershey India has launched the Festive Moments Gift Packs with QR codes, which when scanned takes consumers on a personalised journey where they can use (AR) to create a customised wish.
Hershey India, a part of The Hershey Company has unveiled its latest digital campaign, "Shraddha Waali Diwali," featuring brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor. Aligned with the brand's commitment to nurturing warm connections, the digital film accentuates the joy of celebrating unspoken moments with loved ones during the festive season.
The film captures Shraddha Kapoor immersed in Diwali preparations, emphasising that HERSHEY’S KISSES is the perfect gifting solution when words fall short in expressing affection. The campaign beautifully embodies the simplicity and sweetness of Diwali celebrations, showcasing HERSHEY’S KISSES as a source of pure goodness, strengthening bonds with family, siblings, and friends.
Ankit Desai, marketing director, Hershey India, expressed, "Our latest campaign, Shraddha Waali Diwali, captures the true spirit of Diwali, where love and playfulness combine to create unforgettable moments with HERSHEY’S KISSES, fostering warm connections with loved ones. Through this campaign, we want to strengthen our connection and relatability with audiences."
As part of the Diwali festivities, Hershey India introduces the HERSHEY’S Festive Moments Gift Packs, offering a unique consumer immersive experience. These packs include a QR Code that, when scanned, initiates a personalised journey where consumers can create a customised wish using augmented reality (AR). This thoughtful wish can then be shared over WhatsApp, adding a touch of personalisation to the celebration. The Gift Packs feature Hershey’s iconic brands—HERSHEY’S KISSES, HERSHEY’S Bars, and HERSHEY’S Exotic Dark—in handpicked flavors, promising a delightful and melt-in-mouth chocolaty experience.
The digital film is available across Hershey India's social media platforms, inviting audiences to embrace the sweetness of Diwali with Hershey’s iconic treats.