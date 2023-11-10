Shraddha Kapoor lights up Diwali with Hershey's delectable 'Shraddha Waali Diwali' campaign

As part of the Diwali festivities, Hershey India introduces the HERSHEY’S Festive Moments Gift Packs, offering a unique consumer immersive experience. These packs include a QR Code that, when scanned, initiates a personalised journey where consumers can create a customised wish using augmented reality (AR). This thoughtful wish can then be shared over WhatsApp, adding a touch of personalisation to the celebration. The Gift Packs feature Hershey’s iconic brands—HERSHEY’S KISSES, HERSHEY’S Bars, and HERSHEY’S Exotic Dark—in handpicked flavors, promising a delightful and melt-in-mouth chocolaty experience.