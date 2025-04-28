Shraddha Kapoor shares her ‘Juicy Secrets’ in Neutrogena’s new campaign

Neutrogena has launched a new digital campaign featuring Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The campaign focuses on the brand's Hydro Boost range, highlighting its science-backed skincare products and Neutrogena’s promise of effective beauty without compromise.

Neutrogena has introduced its new brand philosophy, ‘Beauty To A Science’, globally and in India. The philosophy emphasises the brand’s commitment to skincare with scientifically proven formulations. Neutrogena has been shaping the global skincare category for 90 years, offering clinically proven solutions for effective skincare.

The campaign video features Shraddha Kapoor, where she reveals her "juicy secrets" in a rapid-fire format. She discusses what's always in her bag, her pet peeves, and hydration tips, with the secret to her skin being Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Water Gel. The gel, packed with Hyaluronic Acid and Electrolytes, promises deep, weightless hydration. The campaign was created by BBDO India and the DDB Mudra Group.

Commenting on the new campaign, Manoj Gadgil, business unit head, essential and skin health and beauty and VP Marketing, Kenvue said, “At Neutrogena, we aim to provide consumers with superior, clinically proven, dermatologist-tested products with formulations that work and have set the standard for science-backed skincare for decades. In our latest campaign for Neutrogena Hydro Boost, we bring alive weightless hydration and the role of electrolytes in providing healthy-looking skin enabling women to feel their best every day.”

Speaking about her association with Neutrogena and the new campaign, Shraddha Kapoor shared, “In a world overflowing with skincare trends and complex routines, I believe in keeping it simple yet effective, trusting science, choosing dermatologist-backed solutions, and making informed choices. Neutrogena stands for all this and more, delivering high-efficacy skincare without compromise. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel is my go-to skincare brand for hydrated juicy skin. Afterall, why just drink water, when one can wear it!”

The new campaign will be seen across popular digital media platforms like YouTube, Meta and Instagram.