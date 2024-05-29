Shraddha Kapoor shows 'Infinite Possibilities Everyday' in MyGlamm's new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign (DVC) showcases the transformative power of the Super 4, 4-in-1 liquid lipstick stack.
MyGlamm, an online D2C makeup and portfolio brand, part of the Good Glamm Group, launches its new campaign Infinite Possibilities Everyday with the super 4 liquid lipstick stack, with its 4-in-1design. The campaign (DVC) features actor and brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor, in a vibrant celebration of diversity and versatility in makeup, showcasing the transformative power of the super 4, 4-in-1 liquid lipstick stack. The MyGlamm Super 4 campaign, with the focus on offering one lipstick with four shades, allows users to create infinite possibilities with ease.
The DVC starring actor and brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor, where she ingeniously showcases the campaign concept and the product’s versatility by speaking in four different accents. From British posh to American drawl, from French chic to Russian zest, Shraddha effortlessly embodies various personas, highlighting the fun and playful nature of the Super 4 Campaign, highlighting the Super 4’a adaptability to diverse personalities and occasions.
Shraddha Kapoor, actor and brand ambassador said, “Being a part of the MyGlamm Super 4 campaign has been incredibly exciting for me. It's not just about makeup; it's about embracing every facet of yourself and expressing it fearlessly. With MyGlamm Super 4, I love how you can effortlessly switch between shades to match your mood and style, allowing you to be your most authentic self in every moment.
Ketan Bhatia, group brand director, Good Glamm Group, shared his excitement about the launch, stating, “At MyGlamm, we believe in challenging the status quo and pushing boundaries in beauty. The MyGlamm Super 4 4-in-1 Liquid Lipstick Stack is designed for the girl on the go, offering a convenient way to switch her lip shade at any point of time in the day, with its 4-in-1 lip colours and travel friendly size. The campaign is a celebration of individuality and creativity, offering consumers a unique and convenient solution to showcase many different sides of them and the DVC launch with Shraddha encapsulates just that.”
The MyGlamm Super 4 Liquid Lipstick Stack is designed to be travel-friendly, with a cushiony velvet texture. It is priced at Rs 699 and is available in two variants: True Bolds featuring deep reds and pinks, and Nude Mood offering basic nude shades.