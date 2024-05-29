Shraddha Kapoor shows 'Infinite Possibilities Everyday' in MyGlamm's new campaign

Ketan Bhatia, group brand director, Good Glamm Group, shared his excitement about the launch, stating, “At MyGlamm, we believe in challenging the status quo and pushing boundaries in beauty. The MyGlamm Super 4 4-in-1 Liquid Lipstick Stack is designed for the girl on the go, offering a convenient way to switch her lip shade at any point of time in the day, with its 4-in-1 lip colours and travel friendly size. The campaign is a celebration of individuality and creativity, offering consumers a unique and convenient solution to showcase many different sides of them and the DVC launch with Shraddha encapsulates just that.”