Shreya Ghoshal lends voice to ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 anthem

Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal has performed the official event song, Bring it Home, for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, launched by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The song highlights unity, determination, and the spirit of women’s cricket as anticipation builds for the tournament.

Advertisment

Performed by Shreya Ghoshal, the track combines rhythm and emotion to connect fans worldwide. With lines like “Tarikita Tarikita Tarikita Dhom” and “Dhak Dhak, we bring it home”, it reflects the passion and dreams of women cricketers on the world stage.







The lyrics emphasise perseverance and strength, with verses such as “Patthar pighlana hai, Ek naya itihas banana hai” (We have to melt stones and forge a new history), underlining resilience against challenges.

The song and behind-the-scenes video are available on streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn, YouTube Music, Instagram, and Facebook.

The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will feature record-low ticket prices, starting at Rs 100 (USD 1.14), the lowest for any ICC global event.



The tournament will be held from 30 September to 2 November 2025 at DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).