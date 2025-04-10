Shreyas, Arshdeep, Shashank front Kshema General Insurance’s new IPL ad

Kshema General Insurance, the Official General Insurance partner of IPL Punjab Kings, has unveiled a new ad film as part of its integrated marketing campaign headlined ‘Sirf Bima Nahi, Kshema’. The film ‘Shreyas Ki Yojana’ marks Kshema’s association with Punjab Kings (PBKS) for IPL 2025.

Three Punjab Kings players — captain Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Shashank Singh — feature in the film set in the team’s locker room. Shreyas tells his teammates he plans to become a farmer after retirement. Arshdeep and Shashank respond with a light exchange, pointing out the challenges farmers face, including unpredictable weather.

In the ad, Shreyas Iyer uses his phone to show teammates how Kshema General Insurance can help manage farming risks. He highlights the platform's features, including wide crop coverage, affordable premiums, quick claims, and customer support. The film ends with a split screen showing the players and the insurance product details.

Commenting on the new campaign film, Bhaskar Thakur, chief marketing officer, Kshema General Insurance said, “We believe awareness and preparation are the keys to protection, irrespective of the field. Cricket, with its following in India, is one the most effective vehicles to take this message across the country which is why we chose to leverage our partner Punjab Kings’ strong connection with its roots to aid our outreach. I hope the star-power of Shreyas, Arshdeep, and Shashank will act as a catalyst in increasing awareness about insurance and its effectiveness in mitigating economic hardships.”

The ad campaign is part of the media blitzkrieg planned across both digital and traditional platforms. The campaign is live on IPL’s official digital streaming partners. The ad film, conceptualised by Dentsu Creative WebChutney, produced by Shaded Feathers, and directed by Dhruv Grover, will run through the IPL season.