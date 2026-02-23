Shriram Finance launches ‘Shri Aarambh Loans’ campaign for truckers

Shriram Finance has introduced ‘Shri Aarambh Loans’, a commercial vehicle-focused proposition supported by a new integrated campaign.

The offering combines vehicle financing with services such as tyre, fuel, challan, insurance and repair-related support, aimed at truck drivers and small transport operators.

The campaign is centred on a musical brand film translated into eight Indian languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. It highlights the daily challenges faced by drivers and fleet owners, with the recurring line ‘Ghoomega Pahiya’ positioned as a thematic anchor.

The media rollout spans digital platforms including YouTube, Meta, ShareChat-Mauj and OTT platforms such as Sun NXT. The campaign is also visible across ecosystem platforms such as TruckDekho and Paytm. Outdoor placements have been deployed across selected states, national highways, transport hubs and roadside eateries.

Commenting on the launch, Elizabeth Venkataraman, executive director - Marketing, Shriram Finance, said: “Truck drivers and small fleet owners form the backbone of India’s logistics ecosystem. With Shri Aarambh, we wanted to reinforce our proposition that goes beyond financing a vehicle and supports the entire business lifecycle of anyone from the trucking and transport community. The campaign reflects our commitment to standing by our customers and enabling new beginnings even during challenging moments.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by Leo India and has been rolled out across markets nationwide.