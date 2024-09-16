Shriram Finance lights up Ganesh Utsav with 'Digital Diya' experience

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Shriram Finance have launched a new initiative called Digital Diya, an interactive digital platform at the iconic Mumbai-cha Raja (Mumbai's King) Ganapati pandal in Lalbaug, Mumbai.
Devotees can now light a virtual Diya by simply scanning a QR code displayed at the pandal. This process allows users to enter their names, choose the colour of their virtual lamp, and watch as their personalised Diya illuminates a giant LED screen.
Their names appear alongside the glowing Diya. This engagement has been ideated by Work Fulcrum and is executed by Vritti Mindwave Media.