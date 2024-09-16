By afaqs! news bureau
Shriram Finance lights up Ganesh Utsav with 'Digital Diya' experience

This engagement has been ideated by Work Fulcrum and is executed by Vritti Mindwave Media.

Shriram Finance have launched a new initiative called Digital Diya, an interactive digital platform at the iconic Mumbai-cha Raja (Mumbai's King) Ganapati pandal in Lalbaug, Mumbai.

Devotees can now light a virtual Diya by simply scanning a QR code displayed at the pandal. This process allows users to enter their names, choose the colour of their virtual lamp, and watch as their personalised Diya illuminates a giant LED screen.

Their names appear alongside the glowing Diya. This engagement has been ideated by Work Fulcrum and is executed by Vritti Mindwave Media. 

