Shriram Finance's new campaign drives awareness about two-wheeler loan

Shriram Finance, the flagship company of the Shriram Group, has announced the launch of its Two-wheeler Loan Eligibility Voucher campaign to drive awareness about their innovative and convenient two-wheeler loan for customers looking to buy their dream two-wheeler this festive season.
Speaking about this initiative, Elizabeth Venkataraman, executive director - marketing, Shriram Finance said, “As the festive season approaches, people across the country are excited to bring home new two-wheelers to enhance their celebrations. Our Loan Eligibility Voucher empowers customers by allowing them to check their loan eligibility online instantly, helping them make informed decisions when selecting their desired two-wheeler. This voucher can then be presented at the two-wheeler dealership, simplifying the loan approval process and making it faster and more convenient.”
Shriram Finance is launching a mass multi-lingual digital campaign and an on-ground drive comprising of two-wheeler exchange and loan melas to amplify the campaign across the 12 states of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab.
Shriram Finance two-wheeler loan eligibility voucher streamlines the loan approval process, providing customers with instant access to their loan eligibility amount. By simply filling out basic details on shriramfinance.in or Shriram One app, customers receive a voucher with complete loan breakdown, which they can then present at the dealership for further loan processing. The loan approval takes just 10 minutes, with loan disbursement within 24 hours.
In order to amplify and promote this campaign, Shriram Finance, apart from the digital campaign, is also initiating an on-ground exchange loan mela across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Punjab with OEM partners like Hero, Suzuki, TVS, Royal Enfield to name a few, as well as an influencer campaign on social media.