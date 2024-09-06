Shriram Finance's new campaign drives awareness about two-wheeler loan

Speaking about this initiative, Elizabeth Venkataraman, executive director - marketing, Shriram Finance said, “As the festive season approaches, people across the country are excited to bring home new two-wheelers to enhance their celebrations. Our Loan Eligibility Voucher empowers customers by allowing them to check their loan eligibility online instantly, helping them make informed decisions when selecting their desired two-wheeler. This voucher can then be presented at the two-wheeler dealership, simplifying the loan approval process and making it faster and more convenient.”