Shruti Haasan fronts Vithoba’s latest oral care campaign

Vithoba has launched a new campaign featuring actor Shruti Haasan. Conceptualised by Boing Brandvertising, the film focuses on the brand’s toothpaste portfolio and its positioning within the herbal oral care segment.

Shruti Haasan joins the brand as ambassador for its toothpaste range. Manoj Bajpayee continues to represent Vithoba’s flagship toothpowder products.

The campaign film presents the toothpaste as part of a modern routine, while drawing on the brand’s ayurvedic foundation. It is currently live on digital platforms and will be rolled out across additional media in the coming weeks.

Sudarshan Shende from Vithoba said: “Vithoba has always stood for natural care rooted in tradition. It reflects in our baseline Jadd Se Judo (translated to ‘Get connected to your roots’). With this campaign, we wanted to express that heritage through a voice that feels current and confident. Shruti brings authenticity and strength to the narrative, helping us connect with today’s consumers in a meaningful way.”

Anand Karir, creative mentor & founder, Boing Brandvertising said: “Vithoba, for decades, has been a trusted name in Ayurveda. With Manoj Bajpayee we’ve been championing the importance of a mindful five-minute oral care ritual through our 100% ayurvedic toothpowder. At the same time, we recognised that a younger audience believes in Ayurved but lives at a much faster pace. Vithoba toothpaste was created as ‘fast Ayurved’ for oral care, delivering the same rooted benefits in a format that fits modern routines. Bringing Shruti Haasan on board helps us speak authentically to this generation, clearly defining the toothpaste user, while preserving the legacy and loyal base of our traditional toothpowder.”

The film has been directed by Anand Karir and produced by Glass Of Whisky Productions.