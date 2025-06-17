Shubhranshu Singh joins the inaugural board of the Effie Lions Foundation

Shubhranshu Singh, global chief marketing officer at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, has been named an inaugural member of the board of directors for the Effie Lions Foundation. The Foundation, a New York State-based 501c3 non-profit, was established following Informa plc's acquisition of Effie worldwide in January 2025. Informa plc also owns the Cannes LIONS Festival.

The Effie Lions Foundation aims to educate and empower the next generation of marketing talent globally, with a particular focus on underrepresented communities. As a voting member of the board, Singh will contribute to ensuring the organisation's financial stability and integrity.

His role on the board provides a unique opportunity to help shape the future talent pipeline of the marketing industry and ensure it attracts diverse individuals crucial for its long-term success. Singh will also connect with other industry leaders who share this common mission.

Notably, Singh will specifically focus on addressing the needs of India and South Asia as a regional representative. His insights will be vital in shaping the Foundation's programs to be relevant to these key markets.

The Foundation Board will convene twice annually, with one meeting typically held in January in New York or London, and another planned during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in June. Board members, including Singh, are also expected to serve on two board committees.

The Effie Lions Foundation's board is structured to include representation from diverse sectors such as advertisers, global brands, media companies, non-profit organizations, and academia, functioning as an action group addressing the talent needs of the marketing industry.