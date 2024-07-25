Shubman Gill and Preity G Zinta join DRIVE FITT as co-founders

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
DRIVE FITT ushers in a new era of fitness and cricket fusion in India by offering cricket training facilities paired with world-class gym amenities.
DRIVE FITT, a 24/7, member-based, world-class gym facility seamlessly integrating the world of cricket and fitness launches in India. Co-founded by Bollywood icon Preity G Zinta, cricket star Shubman Gill, and Australian businessmen Mark Sellar and Deke Smith, DRIVE FITT uniquely blends state-of-the-art cricket training facilities involving high-tech bowling machines in the nets, yoga studios, comprehensive strength, conditioning, and cardio training with gym amenities and plans to open its flagship facility later this year.
Through its mission to ignite a passion for health and fitness through the love of cricket, the brand strives to offer the finest facilities for everyone passionate about fitness, health, and cricket. This innovative approach ensures that DRIVE FITT caters to everyone—from aspiring cricketers seeking professional training to fitness enthusiasts looking for a comprehensive workout experience using the best sporting and cricketing technology and equipment. Members can enjoy these premium services for just a small weekly fee.
The aim is to expand its franchise business to 300 locations across India within the next three years. This rapid expansion is designed to make top-tier fitness and cricket training accessible to a broader audience, fostering a healthier and more active nation.
Speaking about the launch, renowned actress Preity G Zinta, co-founder, DRIVE FITT said, “I am excited to bring DRIVE FITT to India as it represents a unique fusion of fitness and cricket, two passions that resonate deeply with me and a lot of people in India. Our mission is to create an inclusive environment where people of all ages and fitness levels can come together to train, have fun, and stay healthy. I'm excited to bring this innovative concept to India and can't wait to see how it transforms lives."
Talking about his entrepreneurial venture, prominent and well-known cricketer Shubman Gill, co-founder, DRIVE FITT commented, “The seed of DRIVE FITT was my experience of a lack of accessible, quality training facilities. Growing up, this meant hours wasted in commuting between home, the pitch and the gym. DRIVE FITT will change this with a unique space that integrates world-class gym and fitness facilities with cricket-infused training. We understand the vital link between physical and mental well-being, and our goal is to help individuals, both aspiring cricketers and fitness enthusiasts, excel both on the field and in life. DRIVE FITT is more than just a gym; it's a community to empower every Indian with the key to achieve their fitness and wellness goals.”
Talking about the launch, Deke Smith, CEO and co-founder, DRIVE FITT said, “With DRIVE FITT, we're thrilled to bring a unique blend of cricket and fitness to India. With India's fitness industry growing at an impressive 25-30% year-on-year and cricket participation surging, DRIVE FITT offers a comprehensive solution for all fitness and cricket enthusiasts of every age. Our goal is to inspire a passion for health and wellness through the excitement of cricket, providing world class facilities and training methods designed by cricketing experts."
Mark Sellar, chairman and co-founder, DRIVE FITT shares, "DRIVE FITT represents a groundbreaking fusion of sport and fitness, tailored for everyone. It's a place where people can train for cricket, have fun, and get fit and healthy any day of the year. With our state-of-the-art facilities and cricket training programs developed by Shubman Gill and Australian cricketers Chris Lynn and Ryan Harris, we aim to empower individuals to achieve their fitness goals while enjoying the spirit of cricket."
Understanding the diverse schedules and demands of its members, DRIVE FITT facilities will operate 24/7. This ensures that individuals can access top-notch fitness resources and training programs at any time, promoting a flexible and convenient workout environment. Additionally, it also provides personal training, cricket coaching, group classes, and yoga, all utilising cricket-infused training methods developed by renowned cricketers Chris Lynn, and Ryan Harris known for the powerful hitting in T20 leagues and the latter Australian cricketer known for his fast bowling and remarkable resilience.