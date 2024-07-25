Shubman Gill and Preity G Zinta join DRIVE FITT as co-founders

Talking about his entrepreneurial venture, prominent and well-known cricketer Shubman Gill, co-founder, DRIVE FITT commented, “The seed of DRIVE FITT was my experience of a lack of accessible, quality training facilities. Growing up, this meant hours wasted in commuting between home, the pitch and the gym. DRIVE FITT will change this with a unique space that integrates world-class gym and fitness facilities with cricket-infused training. We understand the vital link between physical and mental well-being, and our goal is to help individuals, both aspiring cricketers and fitness enthusiasts, excel both on the field and in life. DRIVE FITT is more than just a gym; it's a community to empower every Indian with the key to achieve their fitness and wellness goals.”