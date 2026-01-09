Shubman Gill fronts Nike’s global campaign for Mind footwear

Nike has featured Indian cricketer Shubman Gill in its global campaign for the Nike Mind 001 mule and Mind 002 footwear. The products are positioned around the idea of the mind-body connection and are designed to support athletes before and after competition.
According to the company, the Nike Mind footwear is based on neuroscience research and uses underfoot stimulation to activate sensory receptors linked to awareness and focus. The campaign focuses on the role of mental readiness alongside physical preparation in sport.
Speaking about the association, Shubman Gill said, “As athletes, we know how much of our performance comes down to what’s happening in our mind, just as much as our physical training. Growing up, I have worn plenty of Nike gear across different stages of my sport, Nike’s commitment to innovation and quality is unmatched. It’s great to see them creating innovations that support not just the physical demands of athletes, but the mental side as well.”
Tarundeep Singh, general manager, Nike India, said: “Shubman brings a mindset that defines Nike Mind – sharp, disciplined and locked in when it matters most. He is an athlete who understands the power of being present, and that makes him a natural fit for this innovation. India’s athlete and sporting community continues to evolve at pace, and we love to see more and more of our athletes on the global stage.”
This marks Gill’s second appearance in a global Nike campaign in recent months, following his inclusion in the brand’s ‘Just Do It’ campaign.
Reflecting on his association with the brand, Gill said, “I’m incredibly grateful for my partnership with Nike over the years. We share the same core values—authenticity, hard work, and the belief that sport has the power to inspire. I hope moments like these can help to inspire the next generation of Indian athletes to see it and believe it.”