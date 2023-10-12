Shubman Gill stars in TVS Ronin's #MoveLikeARonin campaign for unscripted living

The campaign encourages riders to chart their own course and reject predefined scripts.
TVS Ronin, the 'modern-retro' motorcycle designed for those who embrace unscripted living, has enlisted the cricketing prowess of Shubman Gill to headline their latest campaign for the cricket World Cup. The motorcycle boasts cutting-edge technology, including Dual-Channel ABS, Rain & Urban Riding Modes, Bluetooth Connectivity with Voice Assistance, and more, catering to those who, like Shubman Gill, live by their own rules.
In the brand's #MoveLikeARonin campaign, Shubman Gill encourages riders to chart their own course and reject predefined scripts. This philosophy is brought to life through a unique on-ground activation known as "Test-Ride Cricket," offering a novel cricketing experience where riders can score based on their riding maneuvers and stand a chance to win the World Cup Edition TVS Ronin.
Vimal Sumbly, head of business – premium, TVS Motor Company, emphasised the campaign's aim to inspire riders to venture wherever their heart leads them and deviate from convention.
Govind Pandey, CEO of TBWA India, the agency behind the campaign, noted that TVS Ronin is cultivating a community of modern riders who embrace unscripted living, and the campaign's message is to inspire people to follow their calling and make unconventional moves, just like the TVS Ronin.
The campaign, featuring Shubman Gill, has been launched across various platforms, including an engaging on-ground test-ride activation, and the enticing offer of a special World Cup edition TVS Ronin has garnered significant attention across India.