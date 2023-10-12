Shubman Gill stars in TVS Ronin's #MoveLikeARonin campaign for unscripted living

TVS Ronin, the 'modern-retro' motorcycle designed for those who embrace unscripted living, has enlisted the cricketing prowess of Shubman Gill to headline their latest campaign for the cricket World Cup. The motorcycle boasts cutting-edge technology, including Dual-Channel ABS, Rain & Urban Riding Modes, Bluetooth Connectivity with Voice Assistance, and more, catering to those who, like Shubman Gill, live by their own rules.