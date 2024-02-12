Shyam Steel appoints Ravi Kishan as brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Shyam Steel, a producer and manufacturer of TMT Bars, has announced the appointment of Indian actor, politician, and film producer Ravi Kishan as their brand ambassador. This strategic collaboration is specially designed to strengthen Shyam Steel's presence in the Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh markets, where the company holds a significant position.
Lalit Beriwala, director of Shyam Steel Industries, expressed his enthusiasm about the association, stating, "Ravi Kishan brings a unique blend of charisma and credibility to our brand. His immense popularity in the region, coupled with his versatile presence in Indian cinema and politics, makes him the perfect choice to represent Shyam Steel in these key markets."
Ravi Kishan, currently serving as a member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur, shared his thoughts on the association, saying, "I am thrilled to be associated with Shyam Steel, a brand that shares my commitment to excellence and growth. Together, we look forward to contributing to the development of these vibrant markets and furthering Shyam Steel's legacy as a leader in the steel industry."