Shyam Steel launches its new digital campaign featuring Sonu Sood

Speaking on the ideation of the campaign Piyash Ghosh from Bang on Content said “This film is very close to our hearts because it is made not just for Shyam Steel but also for our nation. As one of India’s leading steel brands, the idea was to communicate that the brand is not just about TMT rebars but considering its legacy, it was about taking a much larger platform of the brand contributing towards a developing India. Using a metaphor of a modern home, the film visualizes India where diversity, culture, science and technology, hopes and dreams are built and achieved - brought to life by a perfect performance of actor, humanitarian and change maker Sonu Sood.”