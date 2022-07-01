Shyam Steel launches its new TVC campaign featuring Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

The TVC Campaign showcases Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sitting near the dining table and their uncle joins them for dinner. While Virat and Anushka start eating with their spoon and fork their uncle starts eating with hand. Seeing his uncle, Anushka and Virat also starts having their dinner with hands and they both look at each other smiling. When one has a correct balance of strength and flexibility, the relationship is built upon a strong foundation like steel, thus sustaining for a long-long time. Similarly, when houses are built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT bars, such houses are more sustainable.