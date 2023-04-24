Shyam Steel launches its new TVC campaign with Vijay Deverakonda

Shyam Steel, one of the leading producers and manufacturers of primary TMT Bars, launched its new digital campaign featuring celebrity superstar Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay has been signed as the face of the brand in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana market to establish a local connect and have a better resonation with the brand. The campaign has been written and directed by Rensil D’silva and Partho Sarkar of Ignition films.