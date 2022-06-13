Shyam Steel launches new TVC featuring Sonu Sood

Shyam Steel one of leading producers and manufacturers of primary TMT Bars launched their new TVC campaign featuring Sonu Sood. The new TVC is the extension of Shyam Steel’s "Maksad Toh India Ko Banana Hai" campaign. The campaign aims to send across the brand message that Shyam Steel will assist people in achieving their dream as steel is just an offering, but the idea is to build the nation. The TVC campaign has been created by Mogae Media and is directed by Vaibhav Misra.