Shyam Steel ropes in Vijay Devarakonda as its Brand Ambassador

Shyam Steel, one of the leading producers and manufacturers of primary TMT bars, has announced today that it has roped in leading Indian actor Vijay Devarakonda as its brand ambassador. The group also announced its major plans to expand and revamp its retail operations across the Andhra Pradesh and Telengana market followed by other states in South India. Vijay Devarakonda is the newest member to be added to the pantheon of famous endorsers for Shyam Steel. The Andhra and Telengana markets have huge growth potential for the steel sector, and Shyam Steel will aim to be one of the leaders in the primary TMT bar segment across the region.