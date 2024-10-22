Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sreeleela star in Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D wafer launch

ITC Sunfeast Fantastik! has announced the launch of Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D coated wafer. Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D bar features a combination of four layers: crunchy wafer, soft caramel, rich milk chocoand roasted peanuts which is a category-first.

The brand has signed up Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and South Indian actress Sreeleela as brand ambassadors. In line with the new product launch, Sunfeast Fantastik! has also unveiled its latest TVC commercial - #RaiseTheBar campaign, featuring Siddhant and Sreeleela.

Commenting on his association with Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D, Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “I’m happy to be the face of Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D. It’s a fun and unique product that brings together so many layers of flavour. I love how it pushes the boundaries in the coated wafer space, and I’m excited for everyone to try it and enjoy the experience!”

Speaking about her collaboration with Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D, Sreeleela said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D campaign. This indulgent product is a game-changer. The four layers come together to create a delightful treat which is absolutely irresistible. Can’t wait for all of you to try it and love it as much as I do.”

Across the product portfolio, Fantastik! has focussed on ensuring innovation which gives the consumers a much richer experience than what they usually expect. The brand has leveraged this strength to craft the positioning of ‘Raise the Bar’.

The campaign has been conceptualised by FCB Ulka, Bangalore and directed by Anand Iyer of Mirzapur Season 2 fame.

Excited about the launch Rohit Dogra, chief operating officer of chocolates, coffee and confectionery, ITC Limited said, “We are delighted to introduce India’s first 4D bar to the market. Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D is designed to offer a fun and indulgent experience with its unique combination of four layers – crispy wafer, soft caramel, rich milk choco and roasted peanuts. Our new TVC with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sreeleela perfectly captures the spirit of the product—simple, bold and irresistibly delicious. We are confident that this launch will resonate with our target audience of Gen Z consumers and ‘raise the bar’ for snacking in India.”

Commenting on the creative journey for the brand, M. Damodaran, president and branch head, FCB Ulka Bangalore said, “ITC has always been a pioneer when it comes to superior product experience and innovation for them has been at the core of everything they do. Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D is no different. This one-of-a-kind product has pushed the boundaries with 4 fantastic layers of peanuts, milk choco, wafer and caramel, and is raising the bar of the coated wafers category. We feel Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D represents our audience also who are always looking to raise the bar in everything they do, and who better to bring this thought to life than Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sreeleela - two people who have so effortlessly raised the bar in every step of the way in their career.”