Siddhant Chaturvedi fronts Campus Activewear’s new Air Capsule Pro ad

Campus Activewear, a sports and athleisure brand, has unveiled an upgraded version of its flagship Air Capsule Collection— Air Capsule Pro. The new variant is designed for everyday use, offering impact cushioning, simple design, and versatility for work, workouts, and casual outings.

The launch is based on the idea that life happens in short bursts of activity. The Air Capsule Pro campaign shows how the shoe’s technology adapts to different daily activities like work, gym, and leisure. It is designed to perform well across all these situations with one versatile design.

Campus has released a new brand film featuring actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who also voices the campaign anthem Aye Bro, Capsule Pro. The film shows a day in his life as he moves through different activities—gym, shoot, and football with friends—highlighting how the Air Capsule Pro adapts to each situation. It ends with a split-screen view of the Air Capsule Pro collection and the message: “For Every Capsule of Life. Campus Air Capsule Pro.”

Speaking on the launch of the collection, Nikhil Aggarwal, chief executive officer and whole time director, Campus Activewear, said, “Air Capsule Pro represents a decisive leap in our innovation journey—transforming a consumer-favourite technology into an active lifestyle ecosystem. Engineered around deep insights into the dynamic, multi-faceted lives of India’s youth, the upgraded capsule unit provides enhanced impact cushioning with an elevated design language. But this is more than footwear—it’s a cultural shorthand for unbounded movement. Today’s Gen Z doesn’t move in silos— they shift fluidly between work, play, socialising and beyond without compromising pace or personality. With the launch of the collection, we are reinforcing our long-term commitment to building future forward products and stories that combine form, function, and foresight while celebrating the individuality, confidence, and instinct of the youth to move their way.”

The campaign will roll out as a digital-first initiative across Video+, social networking platforms, influencer collaborations, and an e-commerce focus. The Air Capsule Pro Collection is available on the official Campus Shoes website, at exclusive brand outlets, multi-brand stores, and on leading e-commerce platforms.