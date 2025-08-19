Siddhant Chaturvedi joins Max Fashion as first male brand ambassador

Max Fashion has announced actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as its first-ever male brand ambassador. The collaboration marks the launch of the brand’s new campaign, “How New Is Your New?”

Chaturvedi will front the campaign that highlights Max Fashion’s focus on keeping pace with evolving fashion trends and offering fresh styles every week. He joins the brand’s existing ambassadors, Kalki Koechlin and Alaya F, expanding its roster of talent representing diverse aspects of contemporary Indian fashion.

According to the company, the campaign is aimed at connecting with younger consumers who value individuality, self-expression, and adaptability in their style choices. The collections featured span casual wear, athleisure, and occasion wear.

This campaign is more than a creative refresh. It’s Max rewriting its own rules. With Siddhant as the face of the brand, Max is signalling a shift in both energy and intent. It’s younger. It’s sharper. “Style today is about evolution, I’m not the same guy on set, at the gym, or hanging out with friends,” says Siddhant Chaturvedi. ‘How New Is Your New?’ makes you think about that shift, and Max captures it perfectly with collections that keep up with you, not the other way around. Fashion now is like your feed, it keeps evolving and Max has that scroll factor, with something new for every version of you.”

“Our partnership with Siddhant is a natural fit,” says Sumit Chandna, deputy CEO of Max Fashion. “He represents a confident, creative, and forward-moving India, the same qualities we celebrate in our customers. ‘How New Is Your New?’ is our way of giving them the freedom to reinvent their look as often as they want, with fresh styles curated specially for them every week.” Max taps into a core truth: the most powerful stories don’t dictate identity; they mirror the evolution already underway

Max Fashion, part of Landmark Group, operates over 520 stores across 210 cities in India, in addition to its online platform.