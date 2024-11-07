Sidharth Malhotra named brand ambassador for Maruti Suzuki DZire

Maruti Suzuki India has announced Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra as the brand ambassador for the 4th Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

The brand unveiled a teaser for the new model and opened bookings. The latest Dzire features a new design and upgraded segment-first features.

Commenting on the announcement, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "The India growth story is a bright spot in the world today and this is fuelled by a new generation of ambitious, driven and confident Indians who are setting new benchmarks of success. We call these young achievers the thrivers, and it is for this driven and demanding consumer that we have designed the all-new Dzire- A car that matches the personality and compliments the successful life of the Thriver. To launch the all-new DZIRE, we wanted to partner with someone who personified the essence of the ‘Thriver’ in spirit and in letter and it gives me immense pleasure in announcing that we found the perfect Brand Ambassador in Sidharth Malhotra.”