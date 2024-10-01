Sidharth Malhotra stars in Movado's movement inspired campaign

Movado, a Swiss watchmaker, announced the launch of its latest campaign featuring brand ambassador, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. He is seen wearing new designs from its collections - Bold Quest, Bold Fusion, and Heritage Series. The campaign centers around the theme of movement, reflecting the brand's identity, as "Movado" means "always in motion" in Esperanto.

"We wanted to ensure movement and motion was portrayed in the creative concept – a key element that defines Movado, while featuring designs from some of our most globally recognized collections,” said Xavier Gauderlot, president International at Movado Group. “Sidharth Malhotra continues to be an exemplary ambassador, and we are proud to continue our partnership with him.”

The watches featured in the campaign combine design with features, reflecting Sidharth Malhotra's mix of classic and modern style.

"Continuing my journey with Movado has been truly special,” said Sidharth Malhotra, “The brand's unique ability to blend timeless elegance with a modern flair truly resonates with me. The featured collections, especially the Bold Quest and Bold Fusion, are remarkable for their contemporary designs and exceptional craftsmanship. I am excited to collaborate with a brand that embodies such a distinctive blend of heritage, modernity, and innovation."